Health

Coaldale officials hope clinic reopening eases southern Alberta’s emergency room strain

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 7:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Coaldale officials hope clinic reopening eases southern Alberta’s emergency room strain' Coaldale officials hope clinic reopening eases southern Alberta’s emergency room strain
As a doctor shortage continues in Lethbridge and many other parts of southern Alberta, patients have been flooding emergency rooms seeking medical treatment. Officials are hoping the reopening of one southern Alberta facility will provide an alternative option and reduce stress on local ERs. Erik Bay has more.

After having to close its doors in 2020 as part of Alberta’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coaldale Ambulatory Clinic reopened last week.

Eight days since services resumed, a doctor at the clinic says patients numbers are increasing.

“I spoke with the physician who worked last night and it was very busy already and so we’re really excited to see it continue to grow, so we can continue to carry that load here as well,” said Dr. Justin Steed.

According to Alberta Health Services, the clinic diagnoses and treats non-urgent, non-life threatening conditions ranging from minor cuts and burns to sprains and infections.

Coaldale mayor Jack Van Rijn believes the clinic’s return will simplify access to medical services for the town’s residents, some of which have been forced to travel elsewhere for treatment in the past.

“Raymond, Alta., they’re inundated with walk-ins into their emergency department, sometimes with a five hour wait,” Van Rijn said. “City of Lethbridge is the same way and Taber is as well. Now we have a facility here in Coaldale.”

Town officials also see the clinic helping people from nearby municipalities seeking treatment.

“It’s about a ten minute drive from Lethbridge, so anyone who would otherwise have to go to the emergency room to receive medical care for minor injuries or cuts or bruises,” said Jonathan Wensveen, manager of government relations with the town.

“[They] can now come here without having to deal with that wait.”

And in turn, potentially ease the burden on the healthcare system, joining the newly-opened Pharmacist Walk-In Clinic in Lethbridge as a possible alternative for southern Albertans.

“With the crisis we’ve got with so many people not having family doctors, this will hopefully alleviate that so people don’t have to go even to the emergency room for refills of their regular prescriptions,” Dr. Steed said.

The ambulatory clinic operates weekday evenings from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

