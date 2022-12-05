Menu

Crime

One man in custody, shelter in place order lifted following Airdrie police incident

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 6:07 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A shelter in place order has been lifted and a man is in custody following an incident in Airdrie Monday afternoon.

RCMP issued the order just before 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a man “acting in an erratic manner”.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say he had committed assaults at a home where there were firearms present.

People living at Ravenskirk Road S.E., Ravenskirk Close S.E., Ravenskirk Heath S.E. and Ravenswynd Rise S.E. were asked to stay inside their homes. That order was lifted a couple of hours later.

Airdrie RCMP continue to investigate.

 

