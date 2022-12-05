One man in custody, shelter in place order lifted following Airdrie police incident

Send this page to someone via email

A shelter in place order has been lifted and a man is in custody following an incident in Airdrie Monday afternoon.

RCMP issued the order just before 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a man “acting in an erratic manner”.

Update: #Airdrie RCMP are now issuing a shelter in place. Residents currently at Ravenskirk Rd SE, Ravenskirk Close SE, Ravenskirk Heath SE, & Ravenswynd Rise SE are asked to remain in their homes. Police have contained the area. There is no public access to the area at this time — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) December 5, 2022

Investigators say he had committed assaults at a home where there were firearms present.

People living at Ravenskirk Road S.E., Ravenskirk Close S.E., Ravenskirk Heath S.E. and Ravenswynd Rise S.E. were asked to stay inside their homes. That order was lifted a couple of hours later.

Airdrie RCMP continue to investigate.