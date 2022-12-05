Menu

Environment

Quebec to add 27 names to list of vulnerable, threatened species

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2022 2:41 pm
COP15 delegates to gather in Montreal as negotiations continue
Thousands of delegates are gathering in Montreal as the United Nations' (UN) COP 15 Summit starts on Wednesday. With the UN reporting that the earth is experiencing its largest loss of life since the dinosaurs, the event to examine ways to preserve biodiversity and protect global ecosystems couldn't come at a more crucial time. As Amanda Jelowicki reports, what the delegates will agree to is still being negotiated.

The Quebec government is updating its list of threatened or vulnerable species for the first time in more than a decade, with 27 species either added or deemed in greater danger.

Environment Minister Benoit Charette made the announcement Monday at the COP 15 Youth Summit, taking place on the sidelines of the UN Biodiversity Conference that opens Tuesday in Montreal.

Under provincial law, two statuses can be assigned to species — vulnerable if survival is considered precarious in the long term, and threatened for those that could disappear in short order.

Among the 16 species being upgraded to threatened are the western chorus frog, the little brown bat and the rusty-patched bumblebee.

Another 11 species are being labelled as vulnerable including the two-spotted ladybug, the fin whale, the water snake and the bobolink, a songbird.

The habitats of 28 species will also be added, including those of the western chorus frog, the St. Lawrence River beluga population, the harlequin duck and the peregrine falcon.

The government says in a statement the last time the list was updated was in 2009.

 

