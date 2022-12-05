Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest four in connection with series of copper wire thefts in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2022 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: December 5'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: December 5
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say they have made four arrests in connection with several copper wire thefts in the Fredericton and Oromocto areas.

Police say the thefts are estimated to have resulted in $1.4 million in losses to businesses, homes and government departments.

Bell Aliant has said the thefts disrupted internet, TV and landline phone connections to customers in those areas following thefts last month.

Read more: N.S. man charged after wire stolen from power trucks following storm Fiona

The Mounties say a 33-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody on other matters, after the seizure of a significant quantity of copper wire in the search of a residence in Geary, N.B., on Nov. 23.

Trending Now

Two men and a woman, all in their 30s and from the Oromocto area, were arrested on Nov. 29 while loading copper wire into a vehicle.

Police also say a search of a residence in Haneytown, N.B., on Nov. 30 turned up a significant quantity of copper wire, as well as other telecommunication lines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2022.

FrederictonOROMOCTOCopper TheftCopper Wirecopper wire theftBell AliantCopper Wire Theftscopper wire theft arrest
© 2022 The Canadian Press

