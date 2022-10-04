Menu

Canada

N.S. man charged after wire stolen from power trucks following storm Fiona

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 10:05 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia still dealing with power outages after Fiona' Nova Scotia still dealing with power outages after Fiona
It's been 10 days since post-tropical storm Fiona tore a destructive trail through Atlantic Canada, and electricity still hasn't been restored to thousands of people. Callum Smith looks at many of those left in the dark and cold in Nova Scotia, and the toll it's taking.

Police have charged a man from Cumberland County, N.S., after wire was stolen from power trucks that were in Amherst to restore power following post-tropical storm Fiona.

In a release, the Amherst Police Department said officers began their investigation Monday “after receiving a complaint that wire from power trucks, which had been parked overnight at a local motel, had been stolen.”

Read more: Thousands without power in Atlantic Canada one week after Fiona blew across region

The release said with help from the public, officers were able to make an arrest within an hour of receiving the complaint.

It said officers executed a search warrant on an Amherst residence, which resulted in the seizure of two full rolls of copper wire, eight partial rolls of copper wire, a “small amount” of silver wire and various tools.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Some of the seized items will be returned to Nova Scotia Power immediately to ensure that it gets to communities and individuals who are still without power,” the release said.

Read more: Fiona, a record-setting storm, leaves path of destruction in eastern Canada

Wayne Douglas Porter, 55, was charged with possession of stolen property. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court for that charge, as well as other outstanding charges, on Wednesday.

The release said the investigation continues and additional charges are pending.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there were still more than 13,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power as a result of the storm, 984 of whom are in the Amherst area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagNova Scotia Power taghurricane fiona tagFiona tagAmherst tagstorm fiona tagwire theft tagman charged wire theft tagpower trucks tagstolen wires tag

