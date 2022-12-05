Menu

Crime

Manitoba police task force targets ‘prolific offenders’ in Central Plains

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 2:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Joint effort between Manitoba law enforcement agencies nets significant seizure'
Joint effort between Manitoba law enforcement agencies nets significant seizure
Superintendent Rob Lasson, of the Manitoba RCMP spoke about a significant seizure of firearms, various weapons, drugs and stolen property from prolific offenders in Manitoba's Central Plains area on Monday. Lasson said firearms travel regardless of borders or jurisdiction and such a seizure wouldn't be possible without support from the Brandon police, Manitoba First Nations police and the RCMP's Strategic Enforcement Response Team.

A joint task force made up of Manitoba RCMP, Brandon Police Service and Manitoba First Nation Police Service officers announced a large-scale series of arrests Monday.

The arrests, which took place over four days in late November, were part of a Strategic Enforcement Response Team (SERT) campaign to reduce violent crime in the Central Plains region of Manitoba.

The task force, RCMP said, targeted “prolific offenders” in the area, and conducted seven raids in Portage la Prairie, Sandy Bay First Nation and Dakota Tipi First Nation, looking for drugs, stolen goods, firearms and other weapons.

Read more: Manitoba teams up with former Winnipeg police chief to enhance community safety

The result was 36 new charges laid, three offenders found to be breaching release conditions, and the seizure of 13 guns and 22 other types of weapons, including machetes, knives, brass knuckles and batons.

Police also seized more than two ounces of meth and other contraband.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba launches task force to tackle violent crime in rural communties'
Manitoba launches task force to tackle violent crime in rural communties

 

