Manitoba police task force targets ‘prolific offenders’ in Central Plains

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A joint task force made up of Manitoba RCMP, Brandon Police Service and Manitoba First Nation Police Service officers announced a large-scale series of arrests Monday.

The arrests, which took place over four days in late November, were part of a Strategic Enforcement Response Team (SERT) campaign to reduce violent crime in the Central Plains region of Manitoba.

The task force, RCMP said, targeted “prolific offenders” in the area, and conducted seven raids in Portage la Prairie, Sandy Bay First Nation and Dakota Tipi First Nation, looking for drugs, stolen goods, firearms and other weapons.

The result was 36 new charges laid, three offenders found to be breaching release conditions, and the seizure of 13 guns and 22 other types of weapons, including machetes, knives, brass knuckles and batons.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also seized more than two ounces of meth and other contraband.