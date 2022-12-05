Menu

Traffic

2 people dead after vehicles collide on Highway 16 east of Edmonton: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 2:36 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

Two people died after the car they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a semi-truck south of Mundare, Alta., overnight Monday.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers from its Vegreville detachment were called to a crash at Highway 16 and Highway 855 at about 1:40 a.m.

Police said investigators believe the car was headed south when it collided with the truck, which they believe was going west on the Yellowhead Highway.

The two people who died were pronounced dead at the scene. The RCMP did not report anyone else being injured.

Police said their investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing.

