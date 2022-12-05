Menu

Crime

2 arrests made at checkstops in Kelowna, West Kelowna

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 1:50 pm
2 arrests made at checkstops in Kelowna, West Kelowna - image View image in full screen
Global News, Bryon McLuckie

The results are in from Saturday’s RCMP checkstops in Kelowna and West Kelowna, B.C.

Throughout the month of December, police across Canada will be looking to stop impaired drivers in their tracks with the annual Counter-Attack initiative. The campaign kicked off on Saturday, Dec. 3, which is also National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day.

In Kelowna and West Kelowna, police handed out four 90-day roadside suspensions for alcohol, seven three-day roadside suspensions for alcohol and four 24-hour suspensions for drugs/alcohol. Two prohibited drivers were also arrested and more than 35 violation tickets and warnings were issued.

According to ICBC, those caught drinking and driving run the risk of being fined anywhere between $600 and $4,060, jail time, mandatory rehabilitation and an ignition interlock installed in their vehicle.

Trending Now
Read more: Winnipeg cops sweeten the deal for drivers to stay sober over holidays

Story continues below advertisement

One RCMP officer at Saturday’s checkstop in Kelowna says he’s surprised how many people continue to drive under the influence of substances.

“It’s almost cliché that we spent millions of dollars on advertising and all the public awareness is there – everybody knows that you’re not supposed to drink and drive, but yet daily we encounter people who roll the dice, and we catch them,” explained Const. James Ward, BC Highway Patrol.

“If you are going to have a few drinks this holiday season, please make sure you have a safe way to get home.”

If anyone witnesses an impaired driver, they’re asked to call 911.

