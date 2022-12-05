Bob McGrath, TeleMiracle host and ‘Sesame Street’ actor, dies at 90

Send this page to someone via email

Bob McGrath, former actor, musician and children’s author, died at age 90 on Sunday.

McGrath was best known for being one of the original actors on Sesame Street and a regular host of Saskatchewan’s Kinsmen TeleMiracle Fundraiser.

The McGrath family shared the news of his death on Facebook on Dec. 4.

“Hello Facebook friends, the McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father, Bob McGrath passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family,” the post read.

McGrath became a familiar face in Saskatchewan during his nearly 40-year dedication to the Kinsmen TeleMiracle telethon.

“I remember the first time I met Bob,” said 12-year TeleMiracle host Jeffery Straker. “He was a superstar, he was a guy I grew up with on television and there he was in the flesh.

“He was the most wonderful, gentle, loving, oozing kindness human being. He was a great person, and you knew it from the get-go.”

Straker said McGrath was particularly drawn to Saskatchewan’s TeleMiracle fundraiser because it focused on people helping their neighbours and local communities.

“The lesson he taught us all was to be genuine, be yourself, be human and allow connections to happen that way,” said Straker.

Premier Scott Moe posted a tribute to McGrath on Twitter Dec. 4.

“My condolences to the family and friends of Bob McGrath who passed away earlier today. Mr. McGrath helped raise millions for TeleMiracle as a host up until his retirement in 2015. Thank you for your generosity to the people of Saskatchewan,” said Moe’s post.

