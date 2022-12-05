Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

WestJet announces new routes to Tokyo, Barcelona and Edinburgh starting this spring

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2022 12:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Airlines challenge passenger compensation orders'
Airlines challenge passenger compensation orders
In a pair of cases that could have far-reaching consequences, Air Canada and Westjet are challenging orders that they compensate passengers for flights affected by crew shortages. Aaron McArthur reports – Nov 4, 2022

WestJet plans to offer flights to Japan starting this spring, marking the airline’s first non-stop flights to Asia from Calgary.

The Calgary-based airline said Monday that it will fly to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport from Calgary this spring.

The non-stop flights will operate three times weekly beginning April 30.

Read more: WestJet fights back against passenger compensation ruling in court filing

The airline also announced new routes from Calgary to Barcelona and Edinburgh and increased frequency to Dublin, London, Paris and Rome, also starting in the spring.

Trending Now
Trending Now

WestJet chief executive Alexis von Hoensbroech says the new flights are part of the airline’s plan to expand capacity from Calgary by more than 25 per cent by next year, beginning with intercontinental routes.

Story continues below advertisement

WestJet also says it is preparing for broader expansion within Canada and North America over the coming months.

Canada NewsWestJetCalgary NewsCanadian airlinesWestJet FlightsWestJet newsWestJet routeswestjet new flightsWestJet scheduleWestjet BarcelonaWestjet Calgary routesWestjet EdinburghWestJet Tokyo
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers