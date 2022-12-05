15-year-old Saskatoon boy arrested in relation to robbery

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Saskatoon in relation to an armed robbery on Saturday.
The Saskatoon Police Service said it was dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to the 30 block of Cartier Crescent for a report of a robbery.
Officers learned that a 19-year-old man was outside a residence when he was robbed with a firearm, and the suspect had fled inside the residence.
The tactical support unit was called to contain the area. A 15-year-old boy was identified as the suspect and a BB gun was found in the building.
Police said the boy was arrested and faces charges of armed robbery and pointing a firearm.
