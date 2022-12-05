Royal Canadian Mint teases new $2 coin honouring Queen Elizabeth II

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Mint is teasing a new $2 Canadian coin to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

The mint says the coin will feature an “innovative technology that has given the $2 circulation coin a bold new look.” It did not provide details of what that technology is or how the coin will look.

However, an order in council authorizing the coin provides a text description of it.

According to the document, it will feature “on the inner core of the coin, the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II” as depicted by artist Susanna Blunt.

The coin will also reportedly have a black outer ring. On the reverse of the inner core will be a “polar bear standing at the edge of an ice floe surrounded by water and other ice floes,” according to the order in council.

A public coin exchange will be held at the mint’s boutiques on Dec. 7 and 8 in Winnipeg and Ottawa. It is not clear yet how many of the coins will be produced or whether they will enter regular circulation.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at 96 years old. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, ruling for over 70 years. She has been succeeded by her son, King Charles III.