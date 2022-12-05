Wellington North man suffers serious injuries in ATV crash near Mount Forest

See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP are investigating an all-terrain vehicle crash near Mount Forest.

Emergency crews were called to an area on Sideroad 2 East on Saturday at around 11:45 p.m.

They located a single ATV and the operator.

Investigators say the 33-year-old resident of Wellington North Township was taken to a trauma centre by air ambulance with serious injuries.

They say they are trying to determine what caused the crash.

Anyone with information can contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.