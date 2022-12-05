Menu

Wellington North man suffers serious injuries in ATV crash near Mount Forest

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 5, 2022 11:08 am
A Wellington North resident is in a trauma centre with serious injuries after a single-ATV crash. View image in full screen
A Wellington North resident is in a trauma centre with serious injuries after a single-ATV crash. OPP

Wellington County OPP are investigating an all-terrain vehicle crash near Mount Forest.

Emergency crews were called to an area on Sideroad 2 East on Saturday at around 11:45 p.m.

They located a single ATV and the operator.

Investigators say the 33-year-old resident of Wellington North Township was taken to a trauma centre by air ambulance with serious injuries.

Read more: Three-vehicle crash in Guelph, Ont. results in only minor injuries, police say

They say they are trying to determine what caused the crash.

Anyone with information can contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

