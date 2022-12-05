Wellington North man suffers serious injuries in ATV crash near Mount Forest

Wellington County OPP are investigating an all-terrain vehicle crash near Mount Forest.
Emergency crews were called to an area on Sideroad 2 East on Saturday at around 11:45 p.m.
They located a single ATV and the operator.
Investigators say the 33-year-old resident of Wellington North Township was taken to a trauma centre by air ambulance with serious injuries.
Trending Now
-
Beloved Toronto metal music fan dies after three hospital visits in 10 days
-
U.K. egg shortage has stores placing purchase limits. Is Canada next?
Trending Now
Read more: Three-vehicle crash in Guelph, Ont. results in only minor injuries, police say
Read More
They say they are trying to determine what caused the crash.
Anyone with information can contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Comments