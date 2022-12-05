ANALYSIS: Jets a prime example of how the mood can change around a team

Send this page to someone via email

This past week for the Winnipeg Jets was a prime example of how quickly the mood can change around an NHL team.

It’s one of the reasons Jets bench boss Rick Bowness and his coaching staff refuse to “dismiss” or just “flush away” sub-standard performances.

The week began with a well-deserved day off last Monday following a 7-2 win in Chicago to cap off a three-game road trip.

And the buzz and energy in the Winnipeg dressing were easily noticeable after the Tuesday morning skate in advance of that huge meeting with Colorado.

Later that night, the hometown crowd was motivated enough by what they saw as the Jets buried the defending champion Avalanche 5-0 to chant “we want the Cup” during the third period.

So fresh off a 9-3 November, there was the expectation December would get off to a roaring start at the expense of a pair of beat-up bottom feeders in the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks.

Jets Nation is all too well aware that didn’t quite work out according to script following a 4-1 loss to Columbus, “low-lighted” by a less-than-stellar defensive effort.

And when Winnipeg found themselves down 2-0 to Anaheim with 25 minutes and change into Sunday’s game, just like that, the “rare air” from earlier in the week has been pretty much sucked from the room — or in this case, Canada Life Centre.

The oxygen tank was restored somewhat by the Jets dominating the final 30 minutes for a 5-2 victory. But just imagine what the narrative would have been had they gone on to lose that game.

Don't call it a comeback 😤 Hear plenty of postgame reactions from Samberg, Barron, Eyssimont, and Coach Bones. — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 5, 2022

At 15-7-1, the Jets remain among the best in the NHL West.

But this past weekend is a sharp reminder of how quickly the winds of change can shift direction from “feel good” to “anxious” moments during an NHL season.

It’s also why Rick Bowness will remain relentless in his pursuit of pushing this team to meet the standard befitting of a division contender.

And performing at that level, on a consistent basis.