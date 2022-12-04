Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna RCMP kick off campaign against impaired driving with roadblock

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 7:05 pm
RCMP set up a roadblock on Lakeshore Road Saturday night for the Counter Attack Campaign. View image in full screen
RCMP set up a roadblock on Lakeshore Road Saturday night for the Counter Attack Campaign. Global News

The Kelowna RCMP kicked off its annual Counter Attack campaign to remind drivers of the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence.

RCMP set up a roadblock on Lakeshore Road on Saturday night, the first of the campaign, which runs through the month of December.

“It’s almost cliché that we spend millions of dollars on advertising, and all the public awareness is there, everybody knows that you’re not supposed to drink and drive, yet daily we encounter people that keep rolling the dice and we catch them,” said BC Highway Patrol Const. James Ward.

According to Const. Ward, the RCMP sees an increase in intoxicated driving around the holiday season. In less than an hour, RCMP had already pulled over a dozen vehicles during Saturday’s roadblock.

Read more: Police seek footage of suspected impaired driving crash that injured 3 in Vancouver

Story continues below advertisement

The fines and consequences for driving impaired vary per case. Fines can range from $500 to $15,000 or $20,000 in court fees.

“Starting at a 12-hour driving prohibition for a novice driver that has any indication of alcohol in their system. Then we go to a 24-hour prohibition and that’s more common for a drug impaired (driver). And those may or may not involve an impound of the vehicle,” said Const. Ward.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Alleged impaired driver facing charges following Kelowna crash'
Alleged impaired driver facing charges following Kelowna crash

He added that drivers who’ve already had an immediate roadside prohibition and are caught driving while impaired again may receive criminal code charges.

“That will result in an administrative driving prohibition and criminal court proceedings,” said Const. Ward.

RCMP are reminding anyone who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol to find a safe ride home, including calling a taxi, family or friend, or walking or taking the bus.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'MADD begins Christmas campaign in Kelowna'
MADD begins Christmas campaign in Kelowna
KelownaImpaired DrivingKelowna RCMPDriving under the influenceBC Highway PatrolIntoxicated drivingCounter Attack Campaignimpaired driving kelownakelowna impaired driving roadblockkelowna roadblock
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers