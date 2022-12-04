Unclaimed lotto ticket purchased in Richmond, B.C. worth $5 million

Send this page to someone via email

Someone has purchased a $5 million ticket in Richmond, B.C., but has yet to claim it, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

The Richmond Lotto 6/49 ticket was the only ticket in Canada with the winning numbers 4, 18, 26, 36, 41, and 42 for Saturday night’s draw.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks to claim their prize.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have won more than $101 million from Lotto 6/49.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in nearly 14 million, according to BCLC.

It is unclear when the ticket was purchased.

