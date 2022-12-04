Unclaimed lotto ticket purchased in Richmond, B.C. worth $5 million

Someone has purchased a $5 million ticket in Richmond, B.C., but has yet to claim it, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
The Richmond Lotto 6/49 ticket was the only ticket in Canada with the winning numbers 4, 18, 26, 36, 41, and 42 for Saturday night’s draw.
Read more: Kelowna men $500K richer after Lotto Max win
All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks to claim their prize.
So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have won more than $101 million from Lotto 6/49.
The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in nearly 14 million, according to BCLC.
It is unclear when the ticket was purchased.
83-year-old great-grandmother from Ontario wins $60M Lotto Max draw
Comments