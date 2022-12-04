Menu

Canada

Unclaimed lotto ticket purchased in Richmond, B.C. worth $5 million

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 5:17 pm
Lotto Max tickets from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. View image in full screen
Lotto Max tickets from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. BCLC

Someone has purchased a $5 million ticket in Richmond, B.C., but has yet to claim it, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

The Richmond Lotto 6/49 ticket was the only ticket in Canada with the winning numbers 4, 18, 26, 36, 41, and 42 for Saturday night’s draw.

Read more: Kelowna men $500K richer after Lotto Max win

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks to claim their prize.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have won more than $101 million from Lotto 6/49.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in nearly 14 million, according to BCLC.

It is unclear when the ticket was purchased.

