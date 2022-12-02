‘Didn’t believe all the zeroes’: Group of 26 Ontario co-workers win big on Lotto Max

Send this page to someone via email

A group of 26 co-workers in Ontario have won big on Lotto Max.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Friday that the group, most of whom are from the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area, won a $1-million Maxmillions prize from the May 31 draw.

The OLG said they play the lottery together often, and when Hamilton resident Ernesto Diaz Herryman checked their ticket, he was in shock.

“I checked our ticket using the OLG App and I didn’t believe all the zeroes,” he said.

“I called a meeting at work and everyone was scared. They were wondering why I called them. When I shared the big news, they were so excited and told their families right away.”

If divided equally, each winner gets around $38,461.

“I am so excited we beat the odds of winning,” Brampton resident Hiran Patel said.

The OLG said the winning ticket was bought at a Husky on King Street in Stoney Creek.