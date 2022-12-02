Menu

Canada

‘Didn’t believe all the zeroes’: Group of 26 Ontario co-workers win big on Lotto Max

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 1:51 pm
The group won $1 million in the May 31 Lotto Max draw. View image in full screen
The group won $1 million in the May 31 Lotto Max draw. Handout / OLG

A group of 26 co-workers in Ontario have won big on Lotto Max.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Friday that the group, most of whom are from the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area, won a $1-million Maxmillions prize from the May 31 draw.

The OLG said they play the lottery together often, and when Hamilton resident Ernesto Diaz Herryman checked their ticket, he was in shock.

“I checked our ticket using the OLG App and I didn’t believe all the zeroes,” he said.

Guelph, Ont. man scores $500,000 on Instant Plinko lottery

“I called a meeting at work and everyone was scared. They were wondering why I called them. When I shared the big news, they were so excited and told their families right away.”

If divided equally, each winner gets around $38,461.

“I am so excited we beat the odds of winning,” Brampton resident Hiran Patel said.

The OLG said the winning ticket was bought at a Husky on King Street in Stoney Creek.

