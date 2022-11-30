Menu

Consumer

Peterborough father claims $1M prize in October Lotto Max draw: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 1:44 pm
Shawn Mowry of Peterborough won $1 million in the Oct. 7, 2022 Lotto Max draw. View image in full screen
Shawn Mowry of Peterborough won $1 million in the Oct. 7, 2022 Lotto Max draw. OLG

A Peterborough, Ont., father may take his family on a European adventure after becoming the city’s latest millionaire.

According to the OLG, Shawn Mowry, 51, won a $1-million prize in a Maxmillions draw as part of the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 7.

Read more: Tweed, Ont. man wins $245K on September Lotto Max draw

The OLG says Mowry’s winning ticket was purchased at Steven’s Your Independent Grocer on Wellington Street in Bracebridge, Ont.

“When I saw the ‘Big Winner’ screen, I thought my heart had stopped,” he said while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto. “I scanned it again and my palms were sweaty. I checked it a few more times to make sure it was real.

“My wife could tell something was up as soon as she saw me. I brought her to the store to show her the ticket checker.”

Mowry says he has been a regular lottery player for the past decade. He says the experience has been “unbelievable.”

“This win is a huge opportunity for the future of my family,” he said.  “It will be invested and used for education and retirement. I’d love to plan a family trip to celebrate this win with my wife and children — maybe a European adventure to visit family.”

