Peterborough father claims $1M prize in October Lotto Max draw: OLG

A Peterborough, Ont., father may take his family on a European adventure after becoming the city’s latest millionaire.
According to the OLG, Shawn Mowry, 51, won a $1-million prize in a Maxmillions draw as part of the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 7.
The OLG says Mowry’s winning ticket was purchased at Steven’s Your Independent Grocer on Wellington Street in Bracebridge, Ont.
“When I saw the ‘Big Winner’ screen, I thought my heart had stopped,” he said while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto. “I scanned it again and my palms were sweaty. I checked it a few more times to make sure it was real.
“My wife could tell something was up as soon as she saw me. I brought her to the store to show her the ticket checker.”
Mowry says he has been a regular lottery player for the past decade. He says the experience has been “unbelievable.”
“This win is a huge opportunity for the future of my family,” he said. “It will be invested and used for education and retirement. I’d love to plan a family trip to celebrate this win with my wife and children — maybe a European adventure to visit family.”
