Canada

Kelowna men $500K richer after Lotto Max win

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 1:35 pm
Matthew Saari and Glen Lamb are splitting the $500K prize from the lotto. View image in full screen
Matthew Saari and Glen Lamb are splitting the $500K prize from the lotto. Courtesy: BCLC

Matthew Saari and Glenn Lamb’s coffee run really perked them up.

Not only did they get a cup of Joe, but they also purchased a Lotto Max ticket for the Oct. 7 draw at the One Stop on Bernard Avenue and are now $500,000 richer.

“This will open a few more doors for my family and will create a nice little nest egg for our future,”  Saari, said in a press release.

West Kelowna resident wins $31M Lotto Max jackpot

The winners are excited to help their families and look forward to spending more time on their hobbies.

“We’re very happy,” said Saari.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $163 million from Lotto Max. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

