Crime

Police release suspect descriptions after Toronto Humane Society van stolen

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 5:13 pm
On Sunday, police released descriptions of two men wanted in relation to a theft investigation. View image in full screen
On Sunday, police released descriptions of two men wanted in relation to a theft investigation.

Police have released images and descriptions of two men who allegedly stole an animal rescue vehicle from the Toronto Humane Society.

On Nov. 29, at around 4:45 a.m., police say the two stole a van from the Toronto non-profit. That vehicle was recovered on Friday, according to police.

Read more: Video captures thieves stealing animal rescue van from Toronto Humane Society

“This van was more than just a van, it’s a mobile lifesaving vehicle that brings animals to safety for the opportunity of having a second chance,” Hannah Sotropa, assistant manager of communications with the Toronto Humane Society, previously told Global News.

On Sunday, police released descriptions of two men wanted in relation to the theft investigation.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Humane Society animal rescue van stolen'
Toronto Humane Society animal rescue van stolen

Police said the first man was slim. At the time of the alleged theft, he was wearing a black jacket, blue faded jeans and white shoes.

. View image in full screen

The second man was medium build. He wore a grey sweater, light grey pants and white Adidas shoes, police said.

He also had a black and white baseball cap, according to Toronto police.

Police release suspect descriptions after Toronto Humane Society van stolen - image View image in full screen

— with files from Global News’ Tracy Tong

CrimeToronto PoliceTheftTPSToronto Humane SocietyToronto east endToronto thefttoronto humane society van theft
