Penticton, B.C. search and rescue locate stuck UTV operator

It was a long night for search and rescue crews in the South Okanagan who rescued a UTV operator in distress.
According to Penticton and District Search and Rescue (PENSAR), crews were called out around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the Sheep Creek Forest Service Road area after RCMP reported that a UTV operator was stuck and needed help.
“SAR personnel deployed ground teams who hiked into the area and located the stranded UTV,” said PENSAR member Randy Brown in a press release.
“SAR manager Mark Pfeifer then deployed two snow machines which attended to complete the evacuation.”
Fifteen PENSAR members were called out and crews finished the rescue mission around 1:30 a.m.
