Crime

Double shooting reported in Mississauga, Ont., 1 with life-threatening injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 1:00 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police in Mississauga are investigating after two people were shot on Saturday evening.

Peel Regional Police said a shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of The Collegeway and Ridgeway Drive.

Read more: Woman, 21, dead after Mississauga, Ont. shooting, police say

Two victims were located in hospital, police said. One had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

The second victim had minor injuries.

Police believe the double shooting was an isolated incident.

