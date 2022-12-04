Double shooting reported in Mississauga, Ont., 1 with life-threatening injuries

Police in Mississauga are investigating after two people were shot on Saturday evening.
Peel Regional Police said a shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of The Collegeway and Ridgeway Drive.
Two victims were located in hospital, police said. One had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.
The second victim had minor injuries.
Police believe the double shooting was an isolated incident.
