20-year-old man charged with 2nd degree murder for October killing

Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Tyreece Evans-Goodrunning with second-degree murder for the death of 24-year-old Brandon Loughlin.

The crime took place in Red Deer in the area of 58 Avenue and 61 Street on Oct. 13, and Red Deer RCMP arrested Evans-Goodrunning on Friday.

He remains in custody and is set to appear in Red Deer provincial court Monday.