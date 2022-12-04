73-year-old woman killed in Pokemouche, N.B. crash

Send this page to someone via email

A two-vehicle collision in Pokemouche, N.B. on Saturday claimed the life of a 73-year-old woman.

RCMP said they responded to the crash on Route 11 at around 8:30 p.m.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the driver of the car travelling southbound crossed the centerline, colliding with the car travelling northbound,” RCMP wrote in a release.

The passenger of the southbound car died at the scene. RCMP said she was from Caraquet, N.B.

Both drivers and the passenger in the second vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office attended the scene and are assisting with the investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the woman’s exact cause of death,” RCMP said.