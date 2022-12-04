Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman with life-threatening injuries after stabbing at Oshawa bar: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 10:05 am
Police on the scene of an overnight stabbing in Oshawa. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of an overnight stabbing in Oshawa. Global News

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a bar in Oshawa.

Durham Region Police said they were called to a bar on Park Street overnight for reports of a stabbing.

Read more: 16-year-old boy charged after stabbing at Oshawa park

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Trending Now
Trending Now

There is no word yet on a suspect.

Advertisement
CrimeOshawaDurham Regional PolicePark StreetdrpOshawa stabbingOshawa bar stabbing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers