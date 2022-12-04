Woman with life-threatening injuries after stabbing at Oshawa bar: police

See more sharing options

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a bar in Oshawa.

Durham Region Police said they were called to a bar on Park Street overnight for reports of a stabbing.

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

Investigators from @DRPSCEDiv are onscene of an overnight stabbing at a bar on Park St S in Oshawa. A female victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. No suspect info at this time. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/zgNwraB7BS — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 4, 2022