Woman with life-threatening injuries after stabbing at Oshawa bar: police

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a bar in Oshawa.
Durham Region Police said they were called to a bar on Park Street overnight for reports of a stabbing.
Read more: 16-year-old boy charged after stabbing at Oshawa park
Read More
A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Trending Now
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton booed while attending Boston Celtics game
-
Beloved Toronto metal music fan dies after three hospital visits in 10 days
Trending Now
There is no word yet on a suspect.
Comments