Crime

Police investigate Friday night stabbing in downtown Halifax

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted December 3, 2022 9:39 am
Halifax Regional Police are investigating an assault with a weapon after a person suffered “serious injuries” in the city’s downtown.

Police said in a release a stabbing on Salter Street in Halifax was reported just before 9 p.m. on Friday.

“Patrol members located a single victim who had been stabbed.”

The victim was taken to hospital with what could be serious injuries.

As of Saturday morning, HRP have not released an update.

