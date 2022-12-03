Police investigate Friday night stabbing in downtown Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an assault with a weapon after a person suffered “serious injuries” in the city’s downtown.
Police said in a release a stabbing on Salter Street in Halifax was reported just before 9 p.m. on Friday.
“Patrol members located a single victim who had been stabbed.”
The victim was taken to hospital with what could be serious injuries.
As of Saturday morning, HRP have not released an update.
