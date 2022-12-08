Dorval kicks off Annual Holiday Market: ‘It is a way of helping out’

Send this page to someone via email

It is officially the most wonderful time of the year and to kick off the holiday season, the City of Dorval inaugurated its annual Christmas market.

The Dorval Elementary School choir performed Christmas songs and Santa delighted young and old with his presence.

Local vendors such as Louk’s, a local microbrewery set up their Christmas-themed booths showcasing the best of their production.

“Today we are showcasing the different styles of beer we brew so we brew classic style beers, we have some seasonal crafts like our winter ale,” explained Verra Awad, Louk’s co-owner.

Awad says the Christmas market is a chance to reach their audience. “This is a great way to connect with the community and show them what we have and what Dorval has to offer, which is a local micro-brewery.”

It’s exactly the goal the city had in mind when organizing the market.

“It brings together everybody in the village. It is a way of helping out our merchants and supporting them,” said Dorval Mayor Marc Doret.

“People come here, have a great time, they can do a little Christmas shopping and they can go to the local stores, to the restaurants. It brings community together and it brings traffic to the village which is so important.”

The market went on a pandemic-driven hiatus but residents were overjoyed to have it back.

“It feels really good. It’s really fun to have a lot of people around you, and enjoying themselves,” said Gabriel Teigeiro who was visiting with his family.

“Everyone seems very happy, especially for these guys [his children]. It’s really fun.”

The market is located in the parking at the corner of Tulip and Dawson avenues on one of the city’s parking lots.

It is open every weekend until Dec. 18. Every weekend will feature different types of entertainment, from carollers to jugglers and of course Santa and his elves.

To check parking alternatives and the schedule, check Dorval’s website.