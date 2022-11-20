Montreal Christmas markets get holiday boost as province injects nearly $500K

Send this page to someone via email

It’s starting to feel a little bit more like Christmas in Montreal thanks in part to a boost from the provincial government.

In a press release Saturday, Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx announced close to half a million dollars in support of Montreal’s Grand Circuit Féerique.

Coup d’envoi du @Marche_NoelMtl🎄à la Place des Festivals. Heureuse du soutien de près de 500k de notre gouvernement. C’est parti pour le début des festivités du temps des Fêtes 🥳. #TourismeQC #BonjourQC pic.twitter.com/96Acb2gua3 — Caroline Proulx (@caroaubureau) November 19, 2022

The circuit, which runs until Dec. 31, brings together three Christmas markets located in different parts of the city, including the Christmas Village at the Atwater Market, the Great Christmas market at the Quartier des spectacles and the Marché de Noël at the Jean-Talon market.

While the Quartier des Spectacles kicked off festivities on Saturday, which Proulx attended, the Atwater Market will only ring in the holiday season on Nov. 24. and the Jean-Talon Market on Nov. 26.

Proulx noted how Christmas markets help stimulate the economy by showcasing Quebec producers and artisans.

“The Grand Circuit féérique de Montréal, contributes to the notoriety of Quebec as a destination of choice,” she said in a news release.

Visitors to each market will be able to take in a variety of cultural and culinary delights, as well as meet local artisans. Santa will even be taking time out of his busy schedule to visit the Atwater Market on weekends.

Proulx is encouraging visitors “to extend their stay in the metropolis in order to take advantage of the attractions and activities offered to the whole family.”

Quebec’s Tourism Ministry is contributing $469,500 to the initiative, while the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food is injecting $10,000.