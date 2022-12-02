Lack of supply teachers threatens closure of classrooms in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

A letter obtained by Global News shows where the teacher shortage lies in New Brunswick.

The District scolaire francophone Sud asked parents to check their email each morning for classroom closures in schools, partially due to a lack of supply of teachers.

“We may have to close some classes if all external and internal resources are used and no one is available to replace a teacher,” wrote the letter.

“The option of closing classes represents a last resort solution that we consider only after having exhausted all other means at our disposal.”

In a statement, Jean-Luc Thériault, acting director of strategic relations for the District scolaire francophone Sud, noted that a recent change to their action plan with respect to substitute teachers could force classrooms to close.

“With this lack of substitute staff, we should not be surprised to see class closures in our schools in critical situations,” said Thériault.

The president of AEFNB, which represents francophone teachers, said the issue stems from many teachers who would have previously used lesson preparation time to cover saying “enough is enough.”

“The Saint John region, for example, has been affected (by a lack of supply teachers) for a long time, so they’re almost used to it,” said Nathalie Brideau, the president of the AEFNB.

“Fredericton, there’s a glaring lack of supply teachers in French schools. It’s often like that in the south of New Brunswick.”

English schools face similar issues

In the first two months of the school year in the Anglophone School District South, 510 classes were unable to find one of the 450 available supply teachers, leading to classes being shifted or vacancies being filled by school administration themselves or support workers.

During that time, roughly 5,094 classes needed a substitute teacher.

According to the New Brunswick Teachers’ Association, many classes that are unable to find a substitute teacher to fill an absence will combine with other classes in a larger setting like cafeterias, libraries or gyms. In those combined settings, two or three classes will be taught by one teacher, with a support worker or member of the school administration helping out

New Brunswick Teachers’ Association president Connie Keating called the situation concerning and said many new substitute teachers are realizing some of the challenges and leaving the profession.

“Supply teachers, our younger teachers, and teachers in general just see the significant load and the inability really to feel successful,” explained Keating.

“I think many are deciding not to supply teach. We know that all this is taking a toll on their colleagues. Many are re-evaluating the future based on the work and the toll on their own mental health. So there are significant strains on the system.”