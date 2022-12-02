For-profit mental health and addictions clinics offering free treatment for holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

A for-profit addiction and mental health clinic is looking to give back for the holidays by giving away 25 outpatient clinic spots for those in need.

Simcoe Addiction and Mental Health offer both in-clinic rehab and outpatient services to help adults battling mental health and addiction issues.

Angie Beninato, CEO of the clinic, told Global News having had a family member struggle with addiction, she wanted to find a way to help others.

“I know the holidays were always very difficult. So one of the things that I thought to give back to the community was to offer free outpatient services over the holidays,” Beninato said.

The health centre is offering 25 spots free of charge in its four-week virtual programming.

The program runs from Monday to Thursday, offering two skills groups a day run by a registered psychotherapist.

Beninato said each spot typically costs around $8,000, which is entirely covered by the clinic.

“The program is very similar to what we run at the facility, except, of course, this is offered virtually on an outpatient basis because not everybody has the luxury of just locking the door for 30 days and going away. People have jobs and families, but they’re struggling, and they need help, which is why we offered this,” she said.

Beninato said their clinic’s programs are led by therapists who help people struggling with various issues like post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder and addiction.

“So these groups focus on things such as emotion regulation, distress tolerance, anger management, relationships and addiction.”

Beninato said she knows there is a significant wait list for people to get help through the Ontario Health Insurance Plan, with people sometimes waiting nine to 12 months for treatment.

“My goal is to really try and give back to the Simcoe community specifically,” she said.

Those looking to enrol in the free program should reach out to 705-458-8181 and ask for Chrissy Mavroutsikos.