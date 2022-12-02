Two men face assault charges following rowdy street gathering near Halifax university

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Halifax say two 19-year-old men are to appear in court on assault charges after a massive weekend street party near Dalhousie University in October.

Police say one man faces three counts of assaulting a police officer along with charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon and of resisting arrest.

The other man faces two counts of assaulting a police officer, one charge of causing a disturbance and another of resisting arrest.

Police say they also issued 122 summary offence tickets that include 112 Liquor Control Act violations and 10 for noise bylaw infractions in connection with the Oct. 1 party.

They are also asking anyone with information or video evidence to come forward as they investigate the stabbing of a 19-year-old man.

Police estimate a crowd of between 3,000 to 4,000 gathered in a residential area as part of an unsanctioned event related to the Halifax school’s homecoming celebration.

Halifax Regional Police have said the event caused significant safety hazards and put a “huge strain” on its resources as it attempted crowd control.

They said fireworks were set off in the crowd and a number of fights occurred among people who were intoxicated. Police also allege that officers were hit with projectiles and were “punched, kicked and spit on.”

A similar disturbance at the same event in 2021 saw police arrest nine men and one woman for public intoxication.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.