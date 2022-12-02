Damage pegged at $2M in London, Ont. large structure fire

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., fire officials say an early damage estimate is pegged at $2 million in a fire that broke out near the city’s downtown early Friday morning.

Officials confirm to Global News that they received the 911 call about a blaze at 172 Roberts Ave. around 5:15 a.m. As Crews arrived at the scene, officials say that the structure was engulfed.

“We had 30 personnel on scene initially … and two Aerial apparatuses,” said platoon chief David Hood.

Active Incident – 172 Roberts Ave. – Structure Fire. Crews were alerted to a commercial structure on fire. This is a defensive fire with Aerial apparatus being utilized. @CityofLdnOnt @lpsmediaoffice #ldnont pic.twitter.com/tYyGI7waNl — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) December 2, 2022

As of 9:50 a.m., fire crews remain on scene “putting out hotspots” as the fire was quickly knocked down and contained but has not yet been declared under control. Hood said that the fire spread from the main structure to two smaller adjacent buildings.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

While the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

