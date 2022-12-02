Menu

Fire

Damage pegged at $2M in London, Ont. large structure fire

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 9:30 am
London, Ont., fire crews were called to the scene of a working structure fire at 172 Roberts Ave. around 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
London, Ont., fire crews were called to the scene of a working structure fire at 172 Roberts Ave. around 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. London Fire Department / Twitter

London, Ont., fire officials say an early damage estimate is pegged at $2 million in a fire that broke out near the city’s downtown early Friday morning.

Officials confirm to Global News that they received the 911 call about a blaze at 172 Roberts Ave. around 5:15 a.m. As Crews arrived at the scene, officials say that the structure was engulfed.

Read more: 1 injured after burning leaves starts structure fire in London, Ont.

“We had 30 personnel on scene initially … and two Aerial apparatuses,” said platoon chief David Hood.

As of 9:50 a.m., fire crews remain on scene “putting out hotspots” as the fire was quickly knocked down and contained but has not yet been declared under control. Hood said that the fire spread from the main structure to two smaller adjacent buildings.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

While the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

More to come

