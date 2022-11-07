Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 injured after burning leaves starts structure fire in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 9:15 am
Early Sunday afternoon, fire crews received a report of a structure fire in the 500 block of Pall Mall Street in London, Ont. View image in full screen
Early Sunday afternoon, fire crews received a report of a structure fire in the 500 block of Pall Mall Street in London, Ont. London Fire Department / Twitter

One person was taken to hospital after burning leaves outside a multi-unit home near downtown London, Ont. over the weekend, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported in the 500 block of Pall Mall Street at just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: London, Ont. fire crews battle blaze near Highbury Avenue North on Monday morning

“It was early afternoon when we received that call with people trapped in the home,” said Kirk Loveland, deputy platoon chief with the London Fire Department.

Trending Now

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze in the residential home, which has multiple apartments, according to Loveland.

All occupants were removed safely with one resident taken to hospital for undetermined injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“One gentleman who was on scene sustained burns, who accidentally caused the fire,” Loveland said. “He was burning leaves outside which caught the house on fire, and then it extended into the house.”

The cause and estimated damage costs of the fire have not yet been determined as the investigation is ongoing.

FireInvestigationLondon OntarioLdnontLondon Fire DepartmentStructure FirePall Mall Streetburning leavesPall Mall
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers