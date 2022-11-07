1 injured after burning leaves starts structure fire in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after burning leaves outside a multi-unit home near downtown London, Ont. over the weekend, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported in the 500 block of Pall Mall Street at just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“It was early afternoon when we received that call with people trapped in the home,” said Kirk Loveland, deputy platoon chief with the London Fire Department.

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze in the residential home, which has multiple apartments, according to Loveland.

All occupants were removed safely with one resident taken to hospital for undetermined injuries.

“One gentleman who was on scene sustained burns, who accidentally caused the fire,” Loveland said. “He was burning leaves outside which caught the house on fire, and then it extended into the house.”

The cause and estimated damage costs of the fire have not yet been determined as the investigation is ongoing.