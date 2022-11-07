London, Ont. fire crews battle blaze near Highbury Avenue North on Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Highbury Avenue North remains closed between Dundas and Oxford Streets as the London Fire Department works to extinguish a fire on Monday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., fire crews received a report of a blaze that broke out in a building on the “old Provincial Hospital grounds,” officials said.

“The crews have it under control, but they’re trying to extinguish it,” said Kirk Loveland, deputy platoon chief with the London Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

“At this stage of fire, we’re doing overhaul,” Loveland said. “In other words, the fire has been knocked down, and the crews are overhauling the building to make sure there’s no extension.”

Story continues below advertisement

The cause and estimated damage costs of the fire have not yet been determined, but Loveland said that inspectors will visit that location soon to determine the origin and circumstances of the blaze.