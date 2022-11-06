Stolen truck crashes into ditch, catches fire, nearby homes evacuated: Central Huron OPP

See more sharing options

A 22-year-old is facing charges after a truck drove off a ditch and caught fire early Saturday morning in Central Huron, Ont.

Around 1 a.m., OPP officers were called to a wooded area near Kitchigami Road west of Bluewater Highway.

A pickup truck, which OPP say was stolen, reportedly crashed into the trees, landed at the bottom of a ditch and started a fire.

Emergency crews tried to extinguish the flames, but high winds made it difficult, causing the truck and nearby area to continue burning.

Several nearby homes were evacuated.

One OPP officer for treated for smoke inhalation.

Police say the suspect driver fled the area before police arrived but was later found and arrested.

A 22-year-old has been charged with motor theft.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.