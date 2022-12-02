Menu

Canada

Road closures for south Etobicoke’s 2022 Santa Claus Parade

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 7:09 am
Santa Claus waves to the crowd from his float during the Santa Claus parade in Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. Santa Claus is moving to prime time in Toronto.The city's annual Santa Claus parade will go broadcast-only this year, with a two-hour show set for the evening of Saturday, Dec. 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek. View image in full screen
Santa Claus waves to the crowd from his float during the Santa Claus parade in Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek.

Toronto police have released a list of road closures and expected times ahead of the Santa Claus Parade in south Etobicoke on Saturday.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. and take place along Lake Shore Boulevard West, between Royal York Road to Thirty-Seventh Street.

Road closures will begin at 8 a.m. for parade formation at:

  • Dwight Avenue, from Lake Shore Boulevard West to Birmingham Street
  • Birmingham Street, from Dwight Avenue to Islington Avenue
  • Second Street, from Birmingham Street to Maple Boulevard
Read more: Road closures for Toronto’s Santa Claus Parade on Sunday

The parade will last two hours and is expected to end at around noon at the end of the route near Thirty-Seventh Street, on Lake Shore Boulevard West.

“Motorists can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate methods of transportation,” police said. “TTC Service will be adjusted.

Downtown Toronto’s annual Santa Claus parade took place two weeks prior.

