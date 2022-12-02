Road closures for south Etobicoke’s 2022 Santa Claus Parade

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released a list of road closures and expected times ahead of the Santa Claus Parade in south Etobicoke on Saturday.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. and take place along Lake Shore Boulevard West, between Royal York Road to Thirty-Seventh Street.

Road closures will begin at 8 a.m. for parade formation at:

Dwight Avenue, from Lake Shore Boulevard West to Birmingham Street

Birmingham Street, from Dwight Avenue to Islington Avenue

Second Street, from Birmingham Street to Maple Boulevard

The parade will last two hours and is expected to end at around noon at the end of the route near Thirty-Seventh Street, on Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Story continues below advertisement

“Motorists can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate methods of transportation,” police said. “TTC Service will be adjusted.

Downtown Toronto’s annual Santa Claus parade took place two weeks prior.