Road closures for Toronto’s Santa Claus Parade on Sunday

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police have released a list of road closures and expected times ahead of the Santa Claus Parade this Sunday.

The 118th annual parade will take place on Nov. 20 at 12:30 p.m. and is expected to last about 2.5 hours.

In preparation for the parade, police said the following roads will be closed around these times:

Bloor Street West, from Ossington Avenue to Christie Street, at 7 a.m.

Bloor Street West, from Christie Street to Bathurst Street, at 10 a.m.

Bloor Street West, from Bathurst Street to Bay Street, at 10:30 a.m.

Avenue Road/Queen’s Park, from Davenport Road to College Street, at 10:30 a.m.

University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street, at 11 a.m.

University Avenue, from Dundas Street to Front Street, at 11:15 a.m.

Wellington Street, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Front Street, from Bay Street to Jarvis Street, at 11:45 a.m.

Front Street, from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street, at 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“Motorists travelling in the area can expect significant delays and should attempt to avoid the parade route,” Toronto police said in a news release.

Police are advising spectators use public transportation. The TTC will have full subway and streetcar service, although adjustments will be made for impacted bus routes due to the parade route.

Roads are expected to reopen by 6 p.m. Sunday.