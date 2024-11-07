Menu

Crime

Ontario father charged with 2nd-degree murder in infant’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2024 2:59 pm
A Richmond Hill, Ont., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his seven-week-old infant earlier this year.

York Regional Police say they were contacted by the York Children’s Aid Society about a child who had been taken to a hospital in Toronto on Jan. 15.

They say the baby had “significant injuries” that could not be explained by the parents.

The infant died three days later.

Police say the baby’s father, 30, was charged with second-degree murder on Oct. 23.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to contact investigators.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

