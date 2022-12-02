Menu

Crime

Man wanted after 6-year-old child assaulted in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 6:16 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault of a six-year-old.

On Thursday morning, police said it was reported that a man had approached a child playing in the area of Meadowvale and Wanita roads.

Police said the suspect offered the child candy, then struck the six-year-old.

The man fled the area, running northbound on Wanita Road.

Read more: Police seek to identify man after suspicious incident reported at Toronto school

The suspect is described as a man with a large build. He was wearing black pants and a red jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

