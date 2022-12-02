Man wanted after 6-year-old child assaulted in Scarborough

Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault of a six-year-old.
On Thursday morning, police said it was reported that a man had approached a child playing in the area of Meadowvale and Wanita roads.
Police said the suspect offered the child candy, then struck the six-year-old.
The man fled the area, running northbound on Wanita Road.
The suspect is described as a man with a large build. He was wearing black pants and a red jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
