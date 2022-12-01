Longueuil, Que. man faces murder charges after stabbing victim dropped off at hospital

Police in Longueuil, Que., say they have made an arrest in the death of 42-year-old Luc Domingue last month.
Domingue had been dropped off at a local hospital on Nov. 7, with serious injuries and died a short time later.
At the time, police appealed to the public for help in identifying the driver of a black four-door Subaru Impreza from 2011 who allegedly left the victim at the hospital.
Read more: Stabbing victim dies after being dropped off at Montreal-area hospital
In a press release Thursday, police said they arrested Peter Philip Czaputowicz, a 36-year-old Longueuil resident.
-
Florida woman sues Kraft for $5M over Velveeta pasta prep time
-
Country singer Jake Flint, 37, dies just hours after his wedding
He is expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse to face second-degree murder charges.
Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other and allege a fight ensued, leading to his death.
The crime is said to have taken place in a residence on Terrasse Simard in the Longueuil borough of St-Hubert.
— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise
Comments