Canada

Stabbing victim dies after being dropped off at Montreal-area hospital

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 1:02 pm
texas shooting View image in full screen
Longueuil police say the victim died from his injuries. Getty Images

Police in Longueuil, Que., are asking for the public’s help after a stabbing victim was dropped off at a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Police say officers were called around 1:30 p.m. Monday to the Charles LeMoyne hospital, where an injured man in his 40s had shown up with what appeared to be stab wounds.

A person driving a black, four-door Subaru Impreza from 2011 dropped off the victim, it’s alleged.

The man’s death was confirmed in the evening and an autopsy will be carried out in the coming hours, according to police.

Read more: Man stabbed during fight with group of people dies in Montreal hospital

Police began looking for a crime scene, but say the investigation was still ongoing as of Tuesday morning. Investigators haven’t ruled out that the attack took place outside of Longueuil, which is located in Montreal’s south shore.

“The person who took the victim to the hospital is, at this stage of the investigation, considered a witness,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is asked to contact police at 450-463-7211.

Stabbing Longueuil Longueuil Police fatal stabbing Montreal south shore Longueuil crime Longueuil stabbing Longueuil homicide Charles-LeMoyne Hospital Longueuil stabbing victim
