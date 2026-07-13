Search for man who jumped into the St. Lawrence in Montreal continues into second day

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An operation is underway after a person is believed to have drowned in the St. Lawrence River in Montreal’s Old Port area, police said.

Emergency services attended the scene at about 6 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported that a man jumped into the river, a spokesperson for Montreal police told Global News.

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The search, aided by the fire department, included a team of divers. That search was suspended overnight when nothing was found, Raphaël Bergeron, a Montreal police media relations officer, said.

Montreal police said rescue boats were back in the area to continue the search on Monday morning.

Bergeron said the incident is not anticipated to be criminal in nature and that if a body is recovered, the investigation will be transferred to the coroner’s office.