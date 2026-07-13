Ottawa, Alberta sign Pathways carbon capture agreement with oil companies

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The Alberta government, Ottawa and five major oilsands producers have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance the multibillion-dollar Pathways carbon capture and storage project.

The Pathways project is a condition for a new West Coast oilsands pipeline moving ahead.

The federal government has committed to extending investment tax credits for various carbon capture equipment to 2035.

1:50 Alberta’s Smith says she ‘changed her mind’ on carbon tech and ‘perhaps’ Carney ‘re-calibrating his own thinking’

Alberta says it will finalize its own incentive program for carbon capture.

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The memorandum of understanding says the Pathways project would proceed in stages, with a Jan. 1, 2035, completion date.

The members of the consortium behind the Pathways alliance are Canadian Natural Resources, Imperial Oil, Suncor, Cenovus and ConocoPhillips.