FSIN calls for change after Saskatchewan Penitentiary assault

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is raising a red flag on the treatment of an Indigenous man at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Vice-Chief Edward Lerat and executive director of justice Jason Stonechild, brought forward Darla Fourstar, the mother of Kihiw Fourstar, who says her son was assaulted by correctional officers.

Darla said her son told her he was assaulted in his cell and requires medication and healing.

“Sometimes I was afraid to hang up with my boy,” Darla said.

She said he was moved to Stony Mountain Correctional Centre and is doing much better, but she wanted to make sure this doesn’t happen to others in the system.

“November 7 was the day Kihiw was beaten by guards while he was in cuffs.”

Darla says Kihiw said there were incidents that spanned several days that included guards rushing into his cell.

She said Kihiw told her he was being denied his medication for his mental health issues.

“He had grown up on a bubble pack full of meds, so when he doesn’t have his medication he lashes out with anger,” Darla said.

“It’s hard for a mother to hear all this.”

Lerat says FSIN believes that a serious assault took place.

“Our investigation determined that the allegations were factual,” Lerat said.

He added that the Saskatchewan Penitentiary leadership learned about the incident before FSIN got involved and had launched their own investigation through the RCMP, as well as put four guards on administrative leave.

“This incident, however, reflects additional concerns we have about humane treatment of our people who are in the care of correctional institutions both provincially and federally.”

Lerat said they’ve received complaints from inmates who have dealt with mental and physical abuse, and have been denied treatment for mental and health issues.

He said FSIN would be following the investigation and will be providing updates as information becomes available.

“The over-incarceration of First Nations people speaks to the systemic racism brought upon our people by colonialism and residential schools. In a situation where the family is already hurting by having a son in jail, it’s appalling to see a mother living with constant worry and fear that her son may die at the hands of federally employed guards,” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron.

“FSIN knows there are many other serious assaults on our First Nation inmates and we encourage them to speak up. FSIN calls on the RCMP to conduct a professional and thorough investigation on Correctional Services Canada to act accordingly and deal with this inappropriate misconduct.”

Global News reached out to Correctional Service Canada for a response and received a statement.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is aware of an incident at Saskatchewan Penitentiary and is investigating it,” the statement read.

“As soon as management was made aware, Saskatchewan Penitentiary contacted the local RCMP detachment and both agencies immediately initiated their own separate investigations. Those involved in the incident have been placed on leave during the disciplinary investigation.

“Any misconduct towards an offender is a violation of CSC’s mission, which is to provide a safe, secure, and humane environment, conducive to the rehabilitation of all offenders in CSC’s care.

“CSC employees are expected to act according to legal and ethical standards, and are subject to the rules of professional conduct and code of discipline as stated in the Commissioner’s Directive 060 – Code of Discipline.”

“CSC does not tolerate any breach of its policies and all allegations are thoroughly investigated regardless of the source and appropriate action is taken.”