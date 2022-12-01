Kelowna cop caught on video punching man during arrest found not guilty of assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna Mountie caught on video more than two years ago in what appeared to be a violent arrest has been found not guilty of assault.

Judge Mariane Armstrong said in a decision reached Thursday that Const. Siggy Pietrzak acted reasonably given the circumstances he faced during the May 2020 arrest of Tyler Russell, and that the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he assaulted the man.

“Mr. Russell was younger, stronger empowered by liquor and drugs and fixed in his determination to do whatever he needed to do to avoid being handcuffed,” Armstrong said.

“Although we cannot use subsequent events to assess the reasonableness of past events, Mr. Russell’s continued belligerence and attempt to fight police proves that (Pietrzak) was correct in his assessment that Mr. Russell would attempt to assault them the second he had the chance and the only thing standing between him and that chance was two men in their 50s who are tiring in the struggle.”

Therefore, Armstrong said, the defendant’s punches were necessary.

“They were not out of proportion … In all the circumstances they were reasonable. Shocking, but reasonable.”

The charges stem from an incident in May 2020 when officers responded to a call of an intoxicated man. Two officers were first dispatched to the scene and Pietrzak was called for backup.

The arrest was caught on video and partial footage of the incident appeared to show Russell struggling with two officers before a third officer runs up and strikes him repeatedly.

That officer was Pietrzak and the subsequent release of video footage on social media prompted widespread condemnation.

At the time, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Brent Mundle held a press conference calling for patience as an investigation was launched.

“I recognize that the tactics seen in the video are shocking to many people,” Mundle said. “Any time an officer is required to apply a use of force option during an arrest it can appear very disturbing. It is always our intention to enact a peaceful arrest but, when circumstances require it, officers may be required to use other options this may include the use of physical force.”

