17 collisions due to snowfall across Middlesex County highways: OPP

Middlesex OPP say that no serious injuries were reported following a string of collisions along Highway 401, Highway 402 and county roads on Wednesday as the winter weather moves in.

Officers were called to the first collision at 8:17 p.m. Within the span of five hours, 17 collisions were reported throughout the county as a result of flurries that passed through the area Wednesday evening.

“This included a multi-car pile-up that actually shut down Highway 401 westbound lanes at Highbury Avenue briefly,” Middlesex OPP Const. Jeff Hare told Global News. “As the snow came in and with a sudden drop in temperature, that seemed to play a role as the highway was extremely slippery.”

OPP are reminding all drivers to be extra cautious when travelling during cold winter weather.

“Drivers need to switch their mindset,” Hare said. “We need to switch the mindset from summer driving, where it’s nice, clear, it’s sunny most of the time, to our winter driving.”

Hare stressed the need to slow down, drive according to road conditions, and be sure to leave extra space in between vehicles when roads are icy.

“It’s extremely traumatic when you’re involved in an accident,” he added. “There’s a lot of emotion that comes with it. So, if you do get into an accident, make sure you’re not injured.”

If you are involved in a collision or end up in the ditch, OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122.