Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead after crash on Highway 427, other collisions reported as winter weather moves in

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 7:48 am
Crash at Highway 427 near Burnhamthorpe Road. View image in full screen
Crash at Highway 427 near Burnhamthorpe Road. OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police say one person died following a crash on Highway 427 in Toronto and more crashes are being reported on OPP-patrolled highways as winter weather moves in.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said there is a partial closure of Highway 427 express lanes approaching the QEW/Gardiner Expressway, between Burnhamthorpe Road and The Queensway.

Schmidt said a broken-down transport truck blocked part of a lane as three other vehicles approached. They lost control while trying to avoid the truck.

A 32-year-old driver, from Mississauga, was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital, he said.

Schmidt cautioned of slippery conditions due to the dusting of snow and heavy winds overnight.

Read more: 2 dead after SUV, transport truck collide on QEW in Mississauga: police

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, there were other crashes and closures across 400-series highways, including on the westbound Highway 401 just past Dixie Road in Mississauga where a car crashed into the back of a transport truck.

One person was taken to hospital with critical injuries, Schmidt said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Multiple crashes were also reported on the westbound Highway 401 near Hurontario Street and Highway 401 near Mill Street in the east.

“Make sure you clear your vehicle before you head out. Be aware of changing traffic conditions and patterns,” Schmidt said. “Please be careful out there.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceWinterWinter weatherhighway 401Toronto crashcrashesHighway 427
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers