1 dead after crash on Highway 427, other collisions reported as winter weather moves in

The Ontario Provincial Police say one person died following a crash on Highway 427 in Toronto and more crashes are being reported on OPP-patrolled highways as winter weather moves in.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said there is a partial closure of Highway 427 express lanes approaching the QEW/Gardiner Expressway, between Burnhamthorpe Road and The Queensway.
Schmidt said a broken-down transport truck blocked part of a lane as three other vehicles approached. They lost control while trying to avoid the truck.
A 32-year-old driver, from Mississauga, was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital, he said.
Schmidt cautioned of slippery conditions due to the dusting of snow and heavy winds overnight.
Meanwhile, there were other crashes and closures across 400-series highways, including on the westbound Highway 401 just past Dixie Road in Mississauga where a car crashed into the back of a transport truck.
One person was taken to hospital with critical injuries, Schmidt said.
Multiple crashes were also reported on the westbound Highway 401 near Hurontario Street and Highway 401 near Mill Street in the east.
“Make sure you clear your vehicle before you head out. Be aware of changing traffic conditions and patterns,” Schmidt said. “Please be careful out there.”
