Police warn about release of convicted sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg

Police are warning the public about a convicted sex offender considered a high risk to reoffend expected to live in Winnipeg following a nearly 10-year prison stint.

Garry Edwards, 44, was released from Bowden Institution in Alberta after serving a 12-year sentence (minus a 18 months pre-trial custody credit) for two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of armed robbery, flight from police, dangerous driving, and theft over $5,000.

Edwards was convicted in Winnipeg of multiple offences stemming from a single day in April 2012, that saw him violently sexually assault two women, steal one of their vehicles, and lead police on a chase that ended in a crash, according to media reports at the time.

In the first assault, Edwards attacked a random woman downtown, choking her until she nearly lost consciousness, before pulling the victim to a dark area of a nearby building. The woman was robbed and sexually assaulted before Edwards fled on a bicycle, police said.

Then, less than an hour later, Edwards randomly attacked a second woman by sneaking up behind her while she was entering a secure building in the downtown area.

Edwards robbed the second victim at knifepoint before sexually assaulting her and stealing her vehicle. He was arrested after a chase with police.

Police said Thursday Edwards — who has also gone by the names Brendin Edwards, Gary Tait, Garry Crasswell, and Garry Crassweller — faces a long list of conditions upon his release.

He’ll be required to stay at an approved location, and to immediately report any relationships — sexual or non-sexual — or friendships with women to his parole supervisor.

He’s also banned from consuming or purchasing alcohol or other drugs, and from contacting his victims or their families.

Edwards remains under a lifetime weapons ban.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (431) 489-8056, Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, a local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.

