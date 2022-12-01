Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police warn about release of convicted sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 5:01 pm
Garry Edwards Jr.
Garry Edwards Jr. Winnipeg Police Service

Police are warning the public about a convicted sex offender considered a high risk to reoffend expected to live in Winnipeg following a nearly 10-year prison stint.

Garry Edwards, 44, was released from Bowden Institution in Alberta after serving a 12-year sentence (minus a 18 months pre-trial custody credit) for two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of armed robbery, flight from police, dangerous driving, and theft over $5,000.

Edwards was convicted in Winnipeg of multiple offences stemming from a single day in April 2012, that saw him violently sexually assault two women, steal one of their vehicles, and lead police on a chase that ended in a crash, according to media reports at the time.

Read more: Revolving door for high-risk offenders more complex than it seems, says Winnipeg lawyer

Story continues below advertisement

In the first assault, Edwards attacked a random woman downtown, choking her until she nearly lost consciousness, before pulling the victim to a dark area of a nearby building. The woman was robbed and sexually assaulted before Edwards fled on a bicycle, police said.

Then, less than an hour later, Edwards randomly attacked a second woman by sneaking up behind her while she was entering a secure building in the downtown area.

Edwards robbed the second victim at knifepoint before sexually assaulting her and stealing her vehicle. He was arrested after a chase with police.

Police said Thursday Edwards — who has also gone by the names Brendin Edwards, Gary Tait, Garry Crasswell, and Garry Crassweller — faces a long list of conditions upon his release.

He’ll be required to stay at an approved location, and to immediately report any relationships — sexual or non-sexual — or friendships with women to his parole supervisor.

He’s also banned from consuming or purchasing alcohol or other drugs, and from contacting his victims or their families.

Edwards remains under a lifetime weapons ban.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (431) 489-8056, Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, a local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg sex offender handed 14-year sentence for child luring, pornography'
Winnipeg sex offender handed 14-year sentence for child luring, pornography
Related News
Sexual Assaultcrime in winnipegSex Offenderhigh risk sex offenderSex offender releasedWinnipeg sex offenderMilner Ridge
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers