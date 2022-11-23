Menu

Crime

High-risk sex offender back on Winnipeg streets after stay in Headingley jail

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 1:17 pm
Winston George Thomas.
Winston George Thomas. Winnipeg Police Service

A high-risk sex offender with a lengthy rap sheet is back in Winnipeg after being released from Headingley Correctional Centre, police warn.

Winston George Thomas, 45, most recently spent time behind bars for violating a probation order, before being released Wednesday. He’s considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexually violent manner against women and girls.

Among Thomas’s previous convictions are incidents of sexual assault, breaking and entering to commit sexual assault and assault by choking/suffocating. He’s also been convicted of numerous probation breaches as well as assault, aggravated assault, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and resisting arrest.

His victims in the sexual assault convictions include a 13-year-old girl.

Read more: Revolving door for high-risk offenders more complex than it seems, says Winnipeg lawyer

Upon release, Thomas will be subject to supervised probation, as well as a ban until June of next year on consuming drugs and alcohol, as well as a daily curfew and mandatory treatment/counselling programs as directed by his probation officer.

Police said he participated in some sex offender programming while locked up, but is still considered a risk.

He’s also under a lifetime weapons ban.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to call the Manitoba integrated high-risk sex offender unit (MIHRSOU) at 431-489-8056 or Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222. You can also contact your local RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

