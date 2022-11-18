Menu

Crime

High-risk sex offender to live in Winnipeg, at risk of reoffending against kids, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 11:00 am
Leslie Mercredi. View image in full screen
Leslie Mercredi. Winnipeg Police Service

A convicted sex offender considered high risk to reoffend against children, particularly girls, was released from prison Thursday and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Leslie Wayne Oliver Mercredi — also known as Leslie Wayne Brightnose — was released from Stony Mountain after serving a three-and-a-half year sentence, on top of 779 days of pre-trial custody, for sexual interference, possessing a dangerous weapon and breaching probation.

Police said Mercredi has a history of violent sexual offences and is considered high risk to reoffend despite having participated in some treatment in the past. His past sexual offences have involved threatening victims and plying them with drugs.

Read more: Sex offender with lengthy, violent rap sheet released from Stony Mountain after two decades

Mercredi is under a lifetime ban from going to a public park or swimming area where people under 16 are present, as well as daycares, schools, playgrounds and community centres.

He’s also prohibited from any employment or volunteer work that puts him in a position of trust or authority over children, or having any contact with people under 16 without written authorization from his probation officer.

On top of that, he’s subject to a recognizance order for the next two years that means he’ll have a daily curfew, attend counselling, and be banned from possessing or consuming any alcohol or drugs. He’s also forbidden from possessing weapons.

Anyone with information about Mercredi is asked to call the Manitoba integrated high-risk sex offender unit at (431) 489-8056, Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6222, any local RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.

Winnipeg policeManitoba RCMPWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegSex Offenderhigh risk sex offenderStony MountainMIHRSOU
